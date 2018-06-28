Trump to Meet with Putin in Helsinki In July

(CN) – The White House announced Thursday morning that President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month in Finland.

“President Donald J. Trump and President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will meet on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Thursday morning. “The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues.”

The meeting will take place at the end of Trump’s scheduled trip to Europe next month. The president will be in Belgium for a NATO meeting from July 11-12, then in the United Kingdom on July 13.

This story is developing.

Like this: Like Loading...