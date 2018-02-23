Trump Announces New Sanctions Against North Korea at CPAC

(CN) – President Donald Trump unveiled new sanctions against North Korea Friday morning during an address before the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington.

Prior to the speech, White House officials had described the sanctions, which will target 56 vessels, shipping companies, and trade businesses, as “massive,” but the president, who went repeatedly off-script during his lengthy speech, wound up mentioning them almost casually near the end of his remarks.

The announcement comes a day after Vice President Mike Pence used the CPAC podium to reiterate the United States’ tough stance against Pyongyang’s nuclear program and the regime.

“I say the United States of America doesn’t stand with murderous dictatorships, we stand up to murderous dictatorships, and we will keep standing strong until North Korea stops threatening our country, our allies or until they abandon their nuclear and ballistic missiles once and for all,” Pence told the conservative audience.

The vice president also slammed the media for what he described as its “fawning” coverage of the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong.

“I think it’s important that every American knows who this person is and what she’s done,” Pence said. “The sister of Kim Jong Un is a central pillar of the most tyrannical and oppressive regime on the planet, an evil family clique that brutalizes, subjugates, starves and imprisons its 25 million people.”

The announcement of the sanctions comes on the same day that Ivanka Trump and the U.S. delegation arrived in South Korea on Friday to attend the closing ceremony of the Olympics.

