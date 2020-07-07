Trump Tell-All Chronicles a Lifetime of Cheating, From SATs to Taxes to Inheritance

President Donald Trump smiles on July 3, at Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CN) — Not even waiting for Chapter 1 to depict her uncle Donald as a sociopath whose family has grown cynical of his public illusions, the clinical psychologist Mary Trump prefaces her memoir with a scene from the 2016 campaign trail.

“Does anybody even believe the bullshit that he’s a self-made man?” Mary Trump recalls asking one of the future president’s sisters. “What has he even accomplished on his own?”

The reply from Maryanne Barry, a former federal judge, is cutting: “‘Well,’ Maryanne said, as dry as the Sahara, ‘he has had five bankruptcies.’”

Obtained by Courthouse News one week before publication, an advance copy of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” unveils author Mary Trump as the source behind a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigation that accused President Trump two years ago of using complicated tax frauds as the foundation for the fictional portrait of himself as a self-made success.

The book posits “cheating as a way of life” for Donald Trump, tracing the time he paid a friend to take his SATs to a lifetime of tax swindling and a thwarted attempt to rip off his siblings.

One of two children of president’s elder brother, Fred Trump Jr., Mary Trump says Donald Trump tried to use the 1999 passing of his father, Fred Trump Sr., to pull off a brazen inheritance “scheme” that would have left his surviving siblings, Maryanne, Elizabeth and Robert, at his financial mercy.

“We would have been penniless,” Maryanne is quoted as saying years later. “Elizabeth would have been begging on a street corner. We would have had to beg Donald for a cup of coffee.”

In a more lucid moment of Fred Trump Sr.’s struggle with Alzheimer’s, according to the book, the family patriarch refused to sign a codicil that would have legitimized the power grabs.

Invoking a 2001 nondisclosure agreement, the future president’s other brother, Robert Trump, would later take Mary Trump to court in an attempt to muzzle her from repeating those family secrets.

Even as reporters dissect her book, a restraining order forbids “Mary L. Trump, together with any agent” from describing its contents. Her publishers at Simon & Schuster, which a New York appeals court ruled are not specifically bound by the deal, paint it as an affront to protections against prior restraint of the press.

Backed by high-profile First Amendment attorneys, they argue that Mary Trump’s rights to free expression matter most when writing about her uncle in an election year. That backdrop is evident before her book technically begins.

“If he is afforded a second term, it will be the end of American democracy,” Mary Trump declares in the prologue.

But ultimately, true to her profession, Mary Trump’s book is a psychological portrait and a family drama. “Child abuse is, in some sense, a matter of ‘too much’ or ‘not enough,’” she observes, in an explanation of the book’s title. The psychologist ties the president’s psyche to his father’s neglect in pursuit of his real estate empire and his mother’s illness as a toddler.

“Any story about Donald was really a story about Fred,” Mary Trump writes at one point, referring to New York media narrative surrounding the future president.

It might also be described as the thesis encapsulating the book, as well as the shaky foundation of all of the president’s achievements: “Fred also knew that if that secret was uncovered, the ruse would fall apart.”

This story is developing …