Trump Targets Social Media Platforms After Twitter Fact Check

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday that could lead to social media companies being held liable for what gets posted on their sites, two days after Twitter added a fact-checking notice to a pair of his tweets.

The administration is seeking a review of a 1996 law that shields internet firms from legal action for content posted by third-party users, according to a draft of the order released late Wednesday by St. John’s University law professor Kate Klonick.

The Communications Decency Act states, “No provider or user of an interactive computer of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

The draft order proposes that members of the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission examine the practices of social media providers for fairness and clarify the scope of the Communications Decency Act.

“In a country that has long cherished the freedom of expression, we cannot allow a limited number of online platforms to hand-pick the speech that Americans may access and convey online. This practice is fundamentally un-American and anti-democratic,” the draft states. “When large, powerful social media companies censor opinions with which they disagree, they exercise a dangerous power.”

On Tuesday, two of the president’s tweets bashing the security of mail-in ballots were labeled “unsubstantiated” by Twitter—the first time the platform has flagged the president’s comments for inaccuracies.

While Trump said anyone in California would be provided with a ballot, “no matter who they are or how they got there,” a small blue link below the tweet provided users with information refuting these claims.

“We added a label to two @realDonaldTrump tweets about California’s vote-by-mail plans as part of our efforts to enforce our civic integrity policy. We believe those tweets could confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process,” Twitter’s safety page said.

Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey also responded to Trump’s tweets, saying his platform would continue to point out “incorrect or disputed information about elections globally.”

“Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves,” he tweeted. “More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.”

In a series of posts on the site, Trump attacked Twitter and promised action after they flagged his tweets.

The president said it was ridiculous that Twitter executives were trying to make the case that mail-in ballots are not subject to fraud. He specifically targeted Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of site integrity, calling him a “hater.”

“How stupid, there are examples, & cases, all over the place. Our election process will become badly tainted & a laughingstock all over the world,” Trump tweeted.

Jasmine McNealy, associate director of the University of Florida’s Marion B. Brechner First Amendment Project, said in an email Thursday that the First Amendment generally prohibits the government from forcing an online platform to allow content it finds violates its policies.

“The internet is not broadcast where, at one point, there were regulations requiring so-called honest and balanced coverage of controversial issues,” she wrote.

More than this, McNealy said there are no protections for speech on a privately owned site like Twitter.

“While, in general, I’m all for ensuring platforms are not causing harm, this order is based in the idea that platforms are using their editorial judgment [as] unfair and infringes on speech,” McNealy wrote. “There’s no right to free speech on private platforms; users must [conform] to the organization’s rules.”

The draft executive order also includes language that defines sites like Facebook and Twitter as public forums. McNealy said it would hard for them to be viewed this way under a First Amendment analysis.

“We have seen the influence that social media may have on political, social and other environments. That does not make platforms universally, or in whole, public fora like parks or town squares,” she said.