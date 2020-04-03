Trump Taps Kentucky Judge to Fill Vacancy on DC Circuit

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Donald Trump on Friday announced plans to nominate a Kentucky federal judge and former law professor who clerked for now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to a seat on the D.C. Circuit.

The Senate confirmed Judge Justin Walker to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky in October, despite the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary rating him not qualified for the position because of a lack of experience.

While the committee determined Walker “has great potential to serve as a federal judge,” it faulted him for having very little “significant trial experience” and falling short of the 12 years of law practice recommended for judicial nominees.

