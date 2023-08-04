Friday, August 4, 2023
Trump tapes transfer

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A federal court in Florida granted a publisher’s motion to transfer the venue of this copyright dispute, which involves rights to interview tapes between a writer and former President Donald Trump, to Indiana — where the alleged activity occurred.

/ August 4, 2023

Read the ruling here.

