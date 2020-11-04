Trump Sues to Stop Vote Counting in Michigan

An election worker helps a voter with his ballot Tuesday at Willow School in Lansing, Mich. [AP Photo/Matthew Dae Smith via Lansing State Journal]

DETROIT (CN) — President Trump’s reelection campaign filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims on Wednesday afternoon, asking a judge to halt vote counting in the state over claims that the campaign was not allowed to observe the counting process.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien announced the lawsuit in a statement that accused Michigan election officials of denying the campaign access to inspect ballots and observe the count in progress.

“President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law,” Stepien said. “We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.”

With about 94% of the vote in, Democrat Joe Biden leads Trump in Michigan by about 36,000 votes.

This is a developing story…