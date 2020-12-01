Trump Sues to Overturn Certified Wisconsin Election Results

Voters wait in line outside a polling center in Kenosha, Wis., on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — President Donald Trump sued in Wisconsin’s highest court Tuesday in a go-for-broke attempt to overturn general election results in a state he lost to President-elect Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

The president’s 28-page Hail Mary lawsuit was filed in the Wisconsin Supreme Court one day after the Wisconsin Elections Commission chair canvassed and Democratic Governor Tony Evers certified the Badger State as a win for Biden, who won by about the same margin Trump won the battleground by in 2016.

The petition asks the high court, composed of a 4-3 conservative majority, to toss more than 220,000 absentee ballots the Trump campaign claims were unlawfully cast and improperly counted and void the results of the 2020 election.

State law outlines that Trump needs to appeal the election results in circuit court, and it was not immediately clear on Tuesday that the supreme court would entertain his lawsuit.

Trump’s filing also comes on the heels of a recount he demanded for Milwaukee and Dane counties that wrapped up over the weekend, overall adding 87 votes to Biden’s victory. The president paid just under $3 million for the recount of Wisconsin’s two staunchest liberal strongholds, which he claimed without proof were rife with an array of fraudulent and illegal voting.

Named as defendants in the president’s latest lawsuit are Evers, the Wisconsin Elections Commission, WEC Chair Ann Jacobs and top election officials in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Trump is represented by James Troupis from his namesake law firm in Cross Plains, a village in the Madison metro area in Dane County. Troupis previously served as a Dane County Circuit Court judge upon appointment by former Governor Scott Walker in 2015 but resigned the following year in an unsuccessful bid to be appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

This is a developing story…