Trump Snubs Denmark for Not Selling Greenland

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump abruptly tweet-canceled a meeting scheduled with Denmark’s prime minister Tuesday night, saying there was no point to it given the flippancy with which the representative met his offer for the United States to buy Greenland.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct,” the president continued. “I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!”

First reported last week by The Wall Street Journal, Trump confirmed his interest in buying the country Sunday, saying it would be strategically interesting for the United States to acquire Greenland. Trump said the purchase was essentially like a large real estate deal and has reportedly floated the idea to White House officials previously.

Trump said financially, the country is a burden to Denmark and said this reason was in part why he had thought about purchasing Greenland.

“A lot of things could be done,” Trump told reporters Sunday. “It’s hurting Denmark because they’re losing almost $700 million a year carrying it.”

Frederiksen told ABC News reporters on Monday that she was still interested in meeting with Trump and strengthening the relationship between the two countries, but that Greenland was not for sale.

“By the way, Greenland is not Danish it is Greenlandic. … Thankfully, the time where you buy and sell other countries and populations is over. Let’s leave it there,” Frederiksen said. “Jokes aside, we would naturally love to have an even closer strategic relationship with the U.S.”

Greenland’s Premier Kim Kielsen said in a statement Tuesday that the country was not for sale and the sale of the country to the United States was “not something to joke about.”

Greenland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs echoed lawmaker’s statements on Twitter last Friday, saying the country was rich in natural resources, but not for sale.

“Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism. We’re open for business, not for sale,” the office said on Twitter.

On Monday, Trump quoted a meme on Twitter that pictured a coastal town in the Greenland, edited to feature a large, golden skyscraper. Trump said he promised “not to do this to Greenland.”