Trump Slashes at Sessions in Early Morning Tweet

(CN) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again took aim at his attorney general on Twitter, blaming Jeff Sessions for allowing the Russia investigation to continue.

Trump tweeted that he would have “picked someone else” for the top job at the Justice Department had he known Sessions would recuse himself from the probe.

It’s the latest salvo from Trump in his bid to discredit the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe into Russia’s attempts to meddle in the 2016 election and whether Trump campaign officials assisted in those efforts.

Mueller is also investigating whether Trump obstructed justice by taking steps to shut down the probe

On Tuesday Trump tweeted: “The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself…I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined…and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!”

