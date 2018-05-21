Trump Signs New Action Against Venezuela

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed an order Monday restricting the Venezuelan government’s ability to liquidate assets in the aftermath of an election that the White House is calling a “sham.”

Senior administration officials are announcing new action aimed at preventing the government from selling off public assets in return for kickbacks.

It comes after Venezuelan officials declared socialist leader Nicolas Maduro the winner of Sunday’s presidential election.

Maduro’s leading challenger has questioned the legitimacy of the vote and called for new balloting.

The sanctions stop short of imposing crippling oil sanctions on the nation atop the world’s largest crude reserves.

The White House says Trump signed an order that restricts the regime’s ability to liquidate state assets “at fire-sale prices at the expense of the Venezuelan people.”

Like this: Like Loading...