Trump Signs First Phase of Trade Deal With China

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday inked a long-anticipated partial trade agreement with China that will delay tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for a commitment from the Asian power to up its imports of U.S. goods.

As part of the deal, China will buy $200 billion more in U.S. goods over the next two years and the Trump administration will abandon a 15% tariff that was to go into effect last month, while halving another tariff on $120 billion in Chinese imports to 7.5%.

The deal will keep in place a 25% tariff on a separate $250 billion in Chinese goods.

“Together we are righting the wrongs of the past and delivering a future of economic justice and security for American workers, farmers and families,” Trump said before signing the agreement Wednesday with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

A jovial Trump spent more than half an hour before the signing on Wednesday thanking and praising administration officials and lawmakers who have worked on trade policy and calling out business leaders and personal friends who gathered in the White House to witness the signing.

Among those he called out were GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs and new Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun, whom he ribbed about the company’s recent high-profile struggles.

Trump said Wednesday that China and the United States will start work on the second and final phase of the deal in the near future, which could touch on outstanding issues that have long proven thorny in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

While Trump has hailed the deal as a win for the United States and the culmination of one of his core campaign promises, not all of Washington has agreed with his assessment. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the deal a “historic blunder,” criticizing the administration for not holding out for more commitments from China to end practices that benefit its own businesses while disadvantaging their foreign competitors.

“I was rooting for the president to succeed for the sake of jobs and wealth and economy in this country,” the New York Democrat said on the Senate floor Wednesday morning. “And I’ve told him that personally, so this phase one deal is an extreme disappointment to me and to millions and millions of Americans who want to see us make China play fair.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to unseat Trump in this year’s presidential election, was similarly critical of the agreement, saying some of the key commitments from China are either “vague, weak” or included in other trade deals.

“True to form, Trump is getting precious little in return for the significant pain and uncertainty he has imposed on our economy, farmers and workers,” Biden said in a statement.