Trump Shuts Down Travel to Europe as NBA Suspends Season

(CN) – President Donald Trump executed an about-face Wednesday night, ceasing his downplaying of the coronavirus and instead acknowledged the disease’s severity and urged Americans to adopt measures recommended by the CDC.

“Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow,” Trump said.

He called for unity, an end to partisanship and promised to marshal the full resources of the federal government to tackle the largest public health crisis the United States has faced in several generations.

Trump also announced he would shut down travel and trade between the United States and Europe for 30 days, effective Friday at midnight. An official with the Trump administration later clarified that trade would not be shut down.

He criticized the European Union’s handling of the virus in the early stages of its appearance there and said travel bans from Europe were necessary as a result.

The announcement came as the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Rudy Gobert, a player for the Utah Jazz, tested positive for the virus.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the association said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Trump has come under increasing criticism for his handling of the crisis in its early stages, as his administration has fumbled rolling out diagnostic tests and continues to fail to meet the demand for such tests.

The president only mentioned testing in passing, saying the administration was ramping up capacity. But he did urge the elderly to avoid large social gatherings and exhorted the American people to use proper hygiene, including frequent hand washing.

Previous to his speech Wednesday night, Trump has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus saying as recently as Tuesday that the virus “would just go away.”

Critics have condemned Trump’s approach, saying he has downplayed the threat posed by the disease in order to stoke consumer confidence, keep stocks afloat and consumer confidence strong as many perceive the strength of the economy as vital to his reelection.

But his approach to the unfolding situation has left the stock market in a more volatile place.

The bull market that began in 2009 came to an end on Wednesday, as the Dow Jones plummeted by more than 1,000 points firmly into bear market territory. A bear market is when stocks have fallen 20% from a recent peak.

Skittish investors remain uncertain about the extent of the coronavirus’s reach in the United States and how the severe disruptions to everyday life will affect the greater economy.

Trump promised relief packages for small businesses and states affected by the virus, saying the strong economy has given the country flexibility to meet the financial challenges presented by the pandemic.

“This is a temporary moment that we will overcome as a nation,” he said.

The cases in the United States have surpassed 1,200 and several states across the country moved to restrict movement and ban mass gatherings while promoting social distancing.

More than 30 people have died from the virus in the United States.

Across the globe, 126,000 people have been stricken ill and more than 4,600 people have died.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it would refer to the coronavirus as a pandemic going forward, while Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries need to do more to contain the virulent outbreak.

“And we have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action,” Ghebreyesus said. “We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”

Amid the virus outbreak, the NCAA announced they would hold their annual college basketball tournament without fans.

The Bay Area, the greater Seattle area and the area around New York City are emerging as the main clusters of the outbreak, but the disease is widespread in at least 36 states.

While Italy continues to wrestle with the ravages of the outbreak, there is a sliver of optimism emerging from South Korea and China, where new cases have slowed. While it is early, it appears social distancing, avoiding public gatherings and frequent handwashing and other measures can limit the spread of the disease.