Trump Seeks Recount in Liberal Wisconsin Counties

Workers count ballots in Milwaukee on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)

MILWAUKEE (CN) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign officially petitioned for a recount of ballots in two liberal Wisconsin counties on Wednesday, two weeks to the day after the battleground was declared in favor of President-elect Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission, or WEC, said Wednesday that it received the Trump campaign’s petition for a recount at around 11 a.m. after receiving a wire transfer for the roughly $3 million cost of the recount, which state law requires the losing candidate to pay in advance.

Trump’s campaign manager promised they would seek a recount almost immediately after CNN and the Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden on Nov. 4, citing unfounded concerns of voter suppression and “irregularities” casting doubt on the validity of the state’s results.

The president and his supporters were particularly displeased over a late boost of votes Biden got in the early morning hours after Election Day as an unprecedented amount of absentee ballots were counted and reported from Milwaukee, the Badger State’s largest city.

Election officials at every municipal level in the state repeatedly stressed before the election that Milwaukee in particular would need that much time to count and tabulate nearly 170,000 absentee and mail-in ballots and that the delay in reporting results was a sign that the election system was working, not that it was fraudulent. State law did not allow clerks to start counting those ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Trump had to wait until Wisconsin’s 72 counties completed their canvasses of unofficial results on Tuesday, then had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to formally ask for a recount. The difference in votes between when the Badger State was first called for Biden and the counties completed their canvasses was less than 200, which increased the president-elect’s margin slightly.

The WEC originally estimated that a recount of the entire state would cost around $7.9 million, but Trump opted for a cheaper, narrower recount of the state’s two chief liberal strongholds in Milwaukee and Dane counties, which the WEC estimated would cost around $2 million and $740,000, respectively.

Milwaukee County will conduct a machine recount, whereas the Dane County recount will reportedly be done with a combination of hand and machine counting, according to the elections commission.

This is a developing story…