Trump to Scrap Key Obamacare Subsidies

(CN) – President Trump will scrap subsidies to health insurance companies that help cover the out-of-pocket medical costs of low-income Americans.

The decision to end the payments, announced shortly before 11 p.m. eastern time Thursday night, is estimated to be worth about $7 billion this year.

The move marks Trump’s most aggressive attempt yet to dismantle the former President Barack Obama’s signature legislative achievement, after months of failed GOP repeal efforts on Capitol Hill.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said late Thursday that he and other AGs are ready to sue President Trump to defend the subsidies that help Americans obtain health insurance.

“I will not allow President Trump to once again use New York families as political pawns in his dangerous, partisan campaign to eviscerate the Affordable Care Act at any cost,” Schneiderman said in a statement.

The decision follows Trump’s signing of an executive order earlier today that directs federal agencies to rewrite regulations to allow trade associations and other groups to offer their own health plans.

The order is expected to result in more loosely regulated health insurance plans that won’y have to comply with certain consumer protections and benefit rules written into the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

This story is developing …