Trump Says US ‘Won’t Deal With’ Bluntly Critical UK Diplomat

WASHINGTON (CN) – Taking to Twitter on Monday, President Donald Trump blasted the British ambassador who called the Trump administration “inept” and “dysfunctional” in leaked diplomatic cables.

In two tweets, Trump said his administration “will no longer deal with” Ambassador Kim Darroch, and also took the opportunity to lob criticisms at the United Kingdom and outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May. The only person who didn’t receive criticism was Queen Elizabeth, who Trump said he was “most impressed with” when he visited the country in June.

In 2017 reports to the U.K., Darroch confirmed rumors of infighting among White House staff and questioned the Trump administration’s decision to halt an air strike in Iran. Trump later tweeted he delayed rather than canceled the strike.

Darroch wrote in disclosed memos he thought the Trump administration become more incompetent and that he and his peers did not believe this descent would reverse itself, or that the administration would become less unpredictable. He also said Trump might be indebted to what he called “dodgy Russians.”

Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, a lead candidate to replace May as prime minister vowed “serious consequences” for the leaker of the memos.

Trump continued his tweet by saying “the good news for the wonderful United Kingdom” is they will have a new prime minister. May resigned in late May after failing to get a Brexit deal through Parliament – which Trump also had an opinion about.

“I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way,” he tweeted. During his trip in June, Trump encouraged the United Kingdom in June to “walk away” from negotiations with the European Union unless they are able to secure a favorable deal.

British authorities began their hunt Monday for the person responsible for leaking Darroch’s cables, which were published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper.