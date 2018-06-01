Trump Says June 12 Summit With North Korea Back On

(CN) – President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon that his cancelled summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on.

“We’ll be meeting on June 12 in Singapore,” Trump told reporters at the White House shortly after meeting with Kim Yong Chol, North Korea’s No. 2 official.

In brief remarks to pool reporters, Trump said this afternoon’s meeting “went very well” and that he’d be making a mistake not to go forward with the on-again, off-again meeting with Un.

The president pulled out of the meeting last week due to escalating rhetoric from North Korea suggesting it would never agree to give up its nuclear weapons.

North Korean officials also insulted Vice President Pence after taking offense to references by White House officials to the end of Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi’s rule in Libya.

Gaddafi was overthrown years after his own agreement to give up his nuclear program.

However, that breakdown was followed by a thaw and new talks to get the summit back on track.

Chol spent more than an hour in the Oval Office Friday, meeting with White House officials and delivering a letter to the president on Un’s behalf.

After the meeting, Trump and Chol posed for photos on the White House lawn, but the president was quick to tell reporters he has “hundreds of new sanctions” to impose against North Korea if the talks don’t result in a meaningful agreement.

He called his meeting with Chol a “getting to know you meeting – plus.”

Kim is the most senior North Korean visitor to the United States since Vice Marshal Jo Myong Rok visited Washington in 2000 to meet President Bill Clinton.

Like this: Like Loading...