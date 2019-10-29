Trump Says Islamic State Leader’s No. 2 Also Killed

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump said Tuesday morning that the Islamic State member in line to replace Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the terrorist organization who was killed Saturday, has also been killed by U.S. troops.

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops,” Trump tweeted. “Most likely would have taken the top spot – Now he is also Dead!”

The president did not name the terrorist who was reportedly killed.

Developing story…