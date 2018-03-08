Trump Rolling Out Trade Tariffs, Sparing Mexico, Canada

WASHINGTON (CN) – Defying the wishes and warnings of congressional Republicans and business groups, President Donald Trump on Thursday announced new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The orders Trump unveiled on Thursday put in place a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum. Mexico and Canada are initially exempted from the tariffs, but a senior administration official did not rule out that changing depending on how ongoing negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) progress.

The official also said the tariffs will be “flexible” and that other countries will have the chance to make the case to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that they too should be exempt. Both tariffs take effect in 15 days.

The 25 percent tariff is one percentage point higher than the figure the Commerce Department recommended in February, while the aluminum tariff exceeds the department’s recommendation by roughly two points.

Trump cited national security concerns in justifying the tariffs, saying the U.S. relies on both materials to build military ships and equipment and that a burgeoning steel industry is important for the nation’s security. The 1962 Trade Expansion Act gives the president the authority to impose tariffs on goods if doing so is in the interest of national security, though the law is rarely used.

Congressional Republicans, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have vocally opposed the tariffs in recent days, with more than 100 GOP members of the House of Representatives sending a letter to Trump on Wednesday asking him to back down.

Economists and trade experts have expressed concern that Trump’s tariffs could spark a trade war as other countries respond to the move in kind. European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom on Wednesday warned the EU could respond by puttin in place its own tariffs on U.S. products like bourbon, peanut butter and cranberries.

The World Trade Organization’s rules allow countries to impose tariffs for national security reasons and experts warn the United States using the justification could give other countries more room to do the same. Malmstrom on Wednesday said the EU has “serious doubts” about the justifications for Trump’s tariffs and that she is skeptical they will clear WTO rules.

