Trump returns to campaign trail following arraignment on Jan. 6 charges

In Alabama Friday, the former president said the latest charges against him were the Biden administration's latest attempt to interfere with the election, as Trump continued to dominate the polls.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CN) — In his first public speech since being indicted on four felony charges related his actions to overturn the 2020 election, and one day after he pleaded not guilty in a Washington D.C. federal courthouse, former president Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Friday night in Alabama, indicating he aims to politically capitalize on the growing number of criminal charges filed against him.

“Every time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls,” Trump said, adding he was leading the 2024 Republican primary field by as much as 44% in some polls and was virtually neck-and-neck with President Joe Biden. “We just need one more indictment to win this election.”

Trump had barbs for “crooked Joe Biden” and “deranged” Department of Justice special prosecutor Jack Smith, who is leading the January 6 case against Trump as well as another in Florida federal court for mishandling classified documents and misdirecting investigators about it. He also repeated earlier claims that his prosecution is essentially a martyrdom.

“These are dishonest people, deranged government agents and rogue intelligent officers,” Trump said, calling the indictments “a great badge of honor.”

“I’m being indicted for you,” he said. “They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you … in the end they are coming after you and I just happen to be standing in their way.”

Trump spoke for about 50 minutes to a crowd of around 2,700 people who paid at least $250 per ticket to attend the Alabama Republican Party’s summer dinner in Montgomery. Party Chairman John Wahl announced the event raised $1.2 million and was the single largest fundraiser in the party’s history.

More than 62 percent of voters in Alabama cast a ballot for Trump in 2016 and 2020. He accepted the party’s invitation in June.

Trump turned the tables, stating that it's actually the Biden administration that is attempting to interfere in elections, while the Department of Justice is doing his bidding and simultaneously failing to investigate or prosecute the Biden family’s allegedly fraudulent business overseas.

“Joe Biden is the most incompetent and at the same time most corrupt president in the history of the United States,” he said. “This is an act of desperation … they can’t win this race any other way.”

Trump said his own presidency, by contrast, featured a stronger economy, energy independence, the defeat of ISIS and the appointment of federal judges and justices who overturned Roe v. Wade. In a contrast with most lawmakers in the room, Trump said he supports exemptions for rape, incest and health of the mother in abortion policy. Alabama’s law offers no such protections.

Trump is also facing state charges in New York for hush money paid to former porn actress Stormy Daniels, and an investigation in Georgia for election interference there. A Trump campaign ad that was shown before his speech referred to the prosecutors in each case as “the fraud squad.”

“They’re the ones that have to be investigated,” Trump said.

In furtherance of his campaign, Trump pledged that if he was reelected his would “obliterate the deep state,” strip the IRS of excess agents, reverse inflation, end the war in Ukraine and “prevent World War III,” overturn Biden’s border policies, secure elections and prevent children from accessing gender assignment treatments.

In a bit of red meat for state voters, he said he would widen Interstate 65 to six lanes the length of the state, from Huntsville to Mobile.

“2024 is our final and biggest battle ever,” he said. “With you by my side, we will demolish that deep state, expel the warmongers, the fools … with your help your love and your vote, we will make America great again, greater than ever before.”