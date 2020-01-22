Trump Relaunches Trade War With Europe

DAVOS, Switzerland (AFP) — President Donald Trump relaunched a trade war against Europe on Wednesday, threatening to hit the EU with damaging auto tariffs if Europeans fail to agree a long-delayed trade deal.

“The European Union is tougher to deal with than anybody. They’ve taken advantage of our country for many years.” Trump told Fox Business News on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Ultimately, it will be very easy, because if we can’t make a deal, we’ll have to put 25% tariffs on their cars,” he said.

Trump said his attention will turn to Europe, after he sealed a trade truce with China after several years of a trade war that destabilized the world economy.

“I wanted to wait till I finished China, to be honest with you. I always like to be very transparent. I wanted to wait till I finished China. I didn’t want to go with China and Europe at the same time.”

Trump’s comments followed a warning by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that Washington would deliver on long-threatened auto tariffs if Europeans go through with a digital tax that targets major U.S. tech firms.

“If people want to arbitrarily put taxes on our digital companies we will consider putting taxes arbitrarily on car companies,” Mnuchin told a panel at the four-day talk-fest.

EU-U.S. trade relations deteriorated soon after Trump came to power three years ago and declared a war against the trade deficit with Europe.

The earliest transatlantic skirmish came when Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, notably from the EU, which responded by taxing iconic U.S. products, including denim jeans and motorcycles.

Trump then threatened duties on European cars, which is of particular concern to Germany, but has so far backed down under the pressure of U.S. lawmakers.

The United States and EU agreed to pursue a trade deal in July 2017 as a tentative truce, but negotiations have stalled over farming.

Trump’s comments came a day after he said he had a positive meeting with new EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on working toward reaching a U.S.-EU trade pact.

A French diplomatic source said over the weekend that French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump agreed in telephone talks to give negotiations a chance to avoid “a trade war that will benefit no one.”

Washington also moved this month to ease tensions on other trade fronts.

The Senate this month voted to approve a new trade agreement linking the United States, Canada and Mexico. The United States and China also signed a long-awaited, if partial, deal to ease trade frictions.

© Agence France-Presse