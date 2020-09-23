Trump Refuses to Commit to Peaceful Transfer If He Loses Election

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (CN) — When asked directly if he would commit to a peaceful transition of power should the 2020 election not fall in his favor, President Donald Trump refused to answer before exiting a White House press briefing for an “emergency call.”

“We’ll have to see what happens. You know that. I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster,” Trump said to reporters gathered for the semi-regular press conference held at the White House.

Brian Karem, a senior White House reporter for Playboy framed the question succinctly, asking Trump “win lose or draw” if he would ensure the tradition of a peaceful and democratic transferral of power would occur.

Appearing to reference mail in ballots — which the president has baselessly and ubiquitously alleged are entirely rife with fraud — Trump fumbled over his response to Karem.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very trans — you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it and you know who knows it better than anyone else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else,” Trump said.

This story is developing.