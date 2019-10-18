Trump Quarterly Approval Rating Drops to 41 Percent

(CN) – President Trump’s job approval rating took a hit this quarter to just under 41%, according to a Gallup poll released Friday.

Now in his 11th quarter in office, Trump’s approval rating fell to 40.7% from 42.7% the previous quarter. Despite the drop, Trump’s current approval rating remains higher than ones he’s experienced in the past: the poll reports he’s had lower ratings in five quarters, including the fourth quarter of his presidency when he saw his lowest rating of 36.8%

The poll reports that Trump’s approval rating has remained largely stable during his first term in office, with less than six points separating his highest and lowest ratings. Historical polling data shows that since World War II, presidents in their first term see an average spread of nearly 21 points in quarterly approval ratings.

Trump’s approval rating stability is likely a side effect of polarized numbers when broken down by party. Polling data show Trump’s approval ratings are consistently high among Republicans and consistently low among Democrats – so his overall scores don’t shift much.

Data also show that Trump’s 11th quarter approval rating is similar to that of his predecessor, Barack Obama, whose 11th quarter approval rating was 41.%. Only Jimmy Carter had a lower 11th quarter score at 31.4%.

Of the four presidents since World War II with 11th quarter approval ratings below 50%, three went on to win a second term in office.