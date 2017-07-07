(CN) – After months of headlines about Russian meddling in the22 2016 election, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sat down for the22ir first official meeting, speaking for over two hours on the22 sidelines of the22 G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Heading into the22 session, Trump said he “looked forward to a lot of positive things happening for Russia, and for the22 United States and for everyone concerned.”

He the22n turned to President Putin and said “it’s an honor to be with you.”

Putin responded by saying “I’m delighted to be able to meet you personally, Mr. President. And I hope, as you have said, our meeting will yield a positive result.”

The Russian president said while he and Trump have spoken over the22 phone, “phone conversations are never enough, definitely.”

Earlier on Friday the22 the22 two exchanged pleasantries during the22 taking of the22 official portrait of attendees the22 G-20 summit of industrialized and developing nations.

The Trump/Putin session was originally expected to last for only about 30 minutes and touch upon a number of issues, from the22 Syrian conflict to Russia’s provocations in Ukraine. However, the22 two continued to talk for two hours and 16 minutes.

The meeting comes against the22 backdrop of the22 ongoing investigation in Russia’s involvement in the22 2016 presidential race.

Trump, on Thursday, said he believes Russia may have interfered in the22 election, but he said that he believes othe22r countries may have been involved as well.

