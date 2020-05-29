Trump Pulls US Out of World Health Organization

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Donald Trump announced the United States is ending its relationship with the World Health Organization on Friday, accusing it of bowing to pressure from China and resisting reforms related to its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The world needs answers from China on the virus,” Trump said at the White House. “We must have transparency.”

Trump said the money the U.S. would typically send to the World Health Organization will instead go to “other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs.” The announcement comes a little more than a month after Trump announced a freeze on U.S. funding to the United Nations agency.

Trump made the announcement during a brief press conference at the White House on Friday announcing a series of actions against China. The announcements, which came in rapid succession over roughly 10 minutes, included changes to the U.S. relationship with Hong Kong, a new proclamation on securing research done at U.S. universities and a review of how Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges operate.

Trump also said the U.S. will deny entry to certain people from China the administration has tagged as “potential security risks.”

This is a developing story…