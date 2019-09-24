Trump Pledges to Release Transcript of Ukraine Call Wednesday

WASHINGTON (CN) – After days of speculation about the contents of a secretive whistleblower complaint reportedly involving a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump said a transcript of the call will be released Wednesday.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”

Trump continues to deny reports that he pressured Ukraine into investigating the son of his potential 2020 election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Developing story…