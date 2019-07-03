Trump Pledges More Work on Census Citizenship Question

WASHINGTON (CN) – As the 2020 census goes to print, in compliance with court orders to eschew a citizenship question expected to entrench Republican power, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that commitment to adding the question hasn’t wavered.

“The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE!” Trump tweeted. “We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question.”

Trump’s proclamation arrived less than a day after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that the 2020 decennial census questionnaire was already being printed without the question, despite his personal disdain for the Supreme Court decision that compelled this move.

NBC News obtained similar confirmation Tuesday after counsel for those challenging the question shared an email they received from a Department of Justice trial attorney.

“The decision has been made to print the 2020 Decennial Census questionnaire without a citizenship question and that the printer has been instructed to begin the printing process,” the email said.

Trump’s tweet this morning muddies these waters. Though he could be suggesting that the administration will push to include a citizenship question in future census surveys, the president has also discussed in the past that he would try to delay printing of the survey without the question.

Representatives for the White House and Justice and Commerce Departments did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion for the Supreme Court last week that blocked the addition of the question on the basis that the federal government had given an arbitrary explanation for adding it.

The Commerce Department argued the inclusion was done at the behest of the Justice Department, but Roberts said the evidence proved otherwise. He described Ross specifically as “determined to reinstate a citizenship question from the time he entered office,” noting that the secretary repeatedly instruct staff to make it happen.

While other Commerce officials explored whether another agency would request census-based citizenship data, Roberts said Ross waited and then contacted the attorney general directly to ask if the Justice Department would make the request.

Roberts said the Commerce Department has the power to make changes to the census but it cannot do so arbitrarily.

“Accepting contrived reasons would defeat the purpose of the enterprise,” Roberts wrote. “If judicial review is to be more than empty ritual, it must demand something better than the explanation offered for the action taken in this case.”