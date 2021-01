The website that the 45th President of the United States uses incessantly has finally suspended him over concerns he would use the platform to incite violence.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(CN) — President Donald Trump has been suspended permanently from Twitter, two days after delivering a speech contesting 2020 election results that whipped some of his supporters into a violent frenzy that ended in five deaths and an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

This story is developing.