Trump Pauses North Korea Talks, Citing Slow Progress on Nukes

(CN) – President Donald Trump on Friday told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a planned trip to North Korea due to slow progress in getting Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.

In June the president had declared “there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.” But on Friday afternoon, he complained, via Twitter, that “I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korea Peninsula.”

In a series of Tweets, the president went on to concede that his “much tougher trading stance” with China has cooled Beijing’s interest in helping the denuclearization process along “as they once were.”

Trump said Pompeo looks forward to resuming talks with North Korea “most likely after our trading relationship with China is resolved.”

Trump said Pompeo looks forward to resuming talks with North Korea “most likely after our trading relationship with China is resolved.”

Like this: Like Loading...