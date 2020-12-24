Trump Pardons Manafort and Others of His Inner Circle

Paul Manafort arrives in court, Thursday, June 27, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Outgoing President Donald Trump issued a pardon to former campaign manager-turned-convict Paul Manafort on Wednesday.

Manafort was convicted in August 2018 in a federal court in Virginia on eight counts of bank and tax fraud, failing to file a report for a foreign bank account and falsifying his income on federal tax returns.

The president also issued pardons to Charles Kushner, father of Jared Kushner, and Roger Stone, a long time loyalist to President Trump, friend and former business partner of Paul Manafort.

During his trial, prosecutors unraveled Manafort’s role in hiding millions of dollars that flowed through a complex web of foreign bank accounts; records of funds that he often had doctored to defraud tax preparers and bankers.

He was sentenced to four years by U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis, well below the initial sentence recommended by special counsel’s recommendation of 19 to 24 years.

Manafort was released from prison this May after his attorney pleaded with a federal judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to release the former lobbyist due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

Manafort contracted the flu and bronchitis while he was detained at the Federal Correctional Institution in Loretto, Pennsylvania this spring.

This story is developing.