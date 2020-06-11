Trump Orders Sanctions on Workers at Court Probing War Crimes in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion at the White House on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Escalating his feud with the International Criminal Court, President Donald Trump levied economic sanctions and travel restrictions Thursday against ICC workers investigating American war crimes in Afghanistan.

“The United States in not a state party to the Rome Statute and has repeatedly rejected the International Criminal Court’s assertions of jurisdiction over United States personnel,” White House said in a statement accompanying an executive order released this morning. “The International Criminal Court’s actions are an attack on the rights of the American people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty.”

Along with Iran or Iraq, the United States has never signed on to the Rome Statute, a 1998 treaty that four years later was used to establish the ICC to investigate alleged war crimes or cases referred to it by the United Nations Security Council.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda sought authorization to investigate Afghanistan war crimes in 2017, and the court held a series of hearings on the case this past December at its headquarters in The Hauge, Netherlands.

where the government of Afghanistan, five groups representing victims and Just over a week after the court authorized the investigation in March, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said anyone involved in the probe would have their U.S. visas revoked or denied.

David Bosco, the author of a book on the ICC called “Rough Justice,” likewise connected Thursday’s sanctions to the Afghanistan probe.

“This is another step in the long-running feud between the ICC and the United States about its investigation of US personnel in Afghanistan “By targeting ICC officials involved in the investigation, the measures announced are a significant escalation in that feud.”

Pompeo spoke on the sanctions a Thursday press conference, saying sanctions would be levied on a case-by-case basis against specific individuals directly engaged in investigating U.S. war crimes. Travel restrictions also will be expanded to officials engaged in those investigations.

“It gives us no joy to punish them, but we cannot allow ICC officials and their families to come to the United States to shop, travel and otherwise enjoy American freedoms as these same officials seek to prosecute the defender of those very freedoms,” Pompeo said.

Joined in his remarks by Attorney General Bill Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and national security adviser Robert O’Brien, Pompeo called the ICC a “kangaroo court” and a “mockery of justice.” He said the body had only secured four convictions “despite spending well over a billion dollars.”

Esper called the ICC’s investigations into the war crimes of U.S. troops, “inconsistent with fundamental principles of international law and the practice of international courts.” He said U.S. officials should be provided with information about wrongdoing so they can take the appropriate action, rather than be subjected to independent international investigations.

“Rest assured that the men and women of the United States Armed Forces will never appear before the ICC, nor will they ever be subjected to the judgments of unaccountable international bodies,” Esper said.

Barr, who said the court was “a political tool, employed by unaccountable international elites” also noted the Department of Justice had received credible information of financial fraud and malfeasance of some prosecutors. The attorney general spoke as well to unspecified concern that the ICC is under Russian influence as well as other foreign powers, “in pursuit of their own agenda.”

“This information calls into question the integrity of the ICC’s investigations,” Barr said. “This includes information going back many years, about multiple matters including recent matters and it has, in our view, may well have a bearing on the current investigation announced by the ICC.”