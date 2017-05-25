Trump Orders DOJ Inquiry Into Leaks After Manchester Reports

(CN) – President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the Justice Department and “other relevant agencies” to get to the bottom of leaks that he says “pose a grave threat to our national security.”

Trump’s directive comes after British Prime Minister Theresa May and other UK officials criticized American officials for disclosing information to the U.S. media about the ongoing Manchester bombing probe.

On Wednesday The New York Times and other U.S. news outlets published the name of bomber Salman Abedi and photos of evidence before British investigators wished that material to be made public.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at a NATO summit in Brussels, the prime minister said that the U.S.-British defense and security partnership is built on trust.

But she said, “part of that trust is knowing that intelligence can be shared confidently.”

She said she when she speaks to Trump at Thursday’s summit, she will stress s “that intelligence that is shared between law enforcement agencies must remain secure.”

Trump tried to get ahead of the controversy Thursday morning, releasing a statement in which he said “The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling.

“These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this,” he promised.

