Trump Names Four Picks to Fill Federal Court Vacancies

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced two new nominees to federal courts in Alaska and Nevada, as well as two nominees to the Court of Federal Claims.

Filling a seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, Trump chose Jennifer Togliatti, who currently works in private mediation and arbitration after a career as a state court judge. She has lengthy experience on the bench, having spent almost 20 years on Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court and on the Las Vegas Justice Court, spending time as each court’s chief judge.

Togliatti also worked as a deputy district attorney in Clark County.

Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, said in a statement Wednesday they “welcome” Togliatti’s nomination.

“Over the course of her three decades of service in the Nevada legal community, Togliatti has ruled in some of the most difficult cases our state has seen, yet she maintains a reputation as a fair-minded and objective judge,” Cortez Masto and Rosen said in a statement. “We look forward to meeting with her and reviewing her full record.”

As his pick to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska, Trump tapped Joshua Kindred, who currently works as solicitor for the Alaska region at the Department of the Interior.

Before his time in the federal government, Kindred worked as environmental counsel at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, a trade organization for oil and gas companies in the state. He also spent time as an assistant district attorney in Alaska.

Trump also made two nominations to the Court of Federal Claims, a specialty court that hears cases against the federal government, choosing Edward Meyers, a partner at the Washington firm Stein Mitchell Beato and Missner, and Kathryn Davis, senior counsel at the Federal Programs Branch of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.