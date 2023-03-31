Friday, March 31, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, March 31, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Trump Jr. tweets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A federal judge in West Virginia granted summary judgment to Donald Trump Jr. on a former coal executive’s lawsuit claiming the younger Trump’s tweets, made prior to the 2018 West Virginia Republican primary, caused him to lose his election and harmed his business reputation. He could not demonstrate that Don Jr. acted with malice in his tweets, which were not “materially false.”

/ March 31, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...