Party-Line Vote Sends Trump Impeachment Articles to Full House

WASHINGTON (CN) – The House Judiciary Committee hurtled President Donald Trump one step closer to impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Friday with a pair of 23-17 party-line votes.

“Aye,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler voted, kicking off a dramatic, if predictable, coda to three days of bitter debate inside his committee.

California Representative Ted Lieu, recovering from heart surgery, could not join his Democratic colleagues for the historic vote, a penultimate step to making the 45th U.S. president the third in history to be impeached.

The committee made quick work of approving the articles when it reconvened Friday after a 14-hour marathon markup that ran late into Thursday night.

More than 100 hours of testimony from 17 congressional witnesses bolstered Democrats’ allegations that Trump attempted to strong-arm neophyte Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to do him a political favor in return for military assistance that his country desperately needed and secure a sought-after visit to the White House.

Trump’s actions in Ukraine form the basis of an article for abuse of power, and the president’s instructions to government employees and agencies not to testify or provide documentation support the obstruction charge.

The vote arrived the morning after two days of hearings that stretched from the start of the business day well into the late evening, filled with bitter recriminations from the Judiciary Committee’s Republican minority attacking the impeachment process as unfair. Heated historical analogies abounded: The committee’s top Republican Doug Collins claimed that impeachment rested on “The Big Lie,” evoking the Nazis’ propaganda technique. Representative Louie Gohmert repeatedly invoked Stalinist Russia and likened the quest to remove Trump from office to the trial of Socrates.

On the Democratic side, Representative Hank Johnson said the approving tweets his House Republican colleagues wrote of Trump, in service of their re-election campaigns, were like Judas Iscariot’s 30 pieces of silver.

The committee’s approval of the articles sets up a vote before the full House of Representatives, likely to take place in the middle of next week. Democrats hold a 36-seat majority in the chamber and are expected to pass the articles over unified Republican opposition.

Trump would be impeached then but can only be removed from office by the Republican-controlled Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has expressed confidence that Trump will be acquitted.

This story is developing…