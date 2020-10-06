Trump Hits Eject From Talks With House on Stimulus Funds

WASHINGTON (CN) — Announcing that he will no longer negotiate a deal with House Democrats, President Donald Trump on Tuesday killed the possibility of another Covid-19 relief measure.

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” Trump wrote this afternoon. “We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country.”

This story is developing…