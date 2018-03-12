Trump Hails GOP Candidate in Special Pennsylvania Election
TRAFFORD, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is highlighting a Pennsylvania newspaper’s endorsement of the Republican candidate in Tuesday’s special election for a U.S. House seat.
The president says Saccone’s Democratic opponent — Marine Corps veteran Conor Lamb — “will always vote for Pelosi and Dems.
Lamb, however, has pledged not to support House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi for another term as her party’s House leader and says he will go his own way.
Tuesday’s election is being closely watched for signs of where the momentum is heading into November’s congressional elections