Trump Hails GOP Candidate in Special Pennsylvania Election

TRAFFORD, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is highlighting a Pennsylvania newspaper’s endorsement of the Republican candidate in Tuesday’s special election for a U.S. House seat.

Trump tweeted Monday about the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s backing of state lawmaker Rick Saccone for Congress. Trump says Saccone “will be much better for steel and business. Very strong on experience and what our Country needs.” Trump campaigned for Saccone in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

The president says Saccone’s Democratic opponent — Marine Corps veteran Conor Lamb — “will always vote for Pelosi and Dems.

Lamb, however, has pledged not to support House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi for another term as her party’s House leader and says he will go his own way.

Tuesday’s election is being closely watched for signs of where the momentum is heading into November’s congressional elections

