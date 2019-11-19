Trump Given No Favors From GOP Invite in Impeachment Probe

WASHINGTON (CN) – After hearing from two witnesses attacked by President Trump and House Republicans during the morning session on Tuesday, another pair requested by the House Intelligence Committee’s GOP minority bemoaned that a once-bipartisan agreement on the importance of U.S.-Ukraine relations has become a political football.

“My fears have been realized,” said Timothy Morrison, the National Security Council’s ex-deputy assistant to the president, in his opening statement.

Testifying together with Ambassador Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, Morrison recounted how Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani soured him on the former Soviet republic.

“He said Ukraine is a corrupt country full of terrible people,” Volker said. “He said they tried to take me down.”

Chairman Adam Schiff held Trump and Giuliani responsible for damaging the United States’ bilateral relationship with its ally.

“Hopes that Trump would agree to an early meeting with the Ukrainian President were soon diminished, however, when Trump pushed back,” Schiff said in his statement. “According to Volker, ‘He just didn’t believe it. He was skeptical. And he also said, that’s not what I hear. I hear, you know, he’s got some terrible people around him.’ President Trump also told them he believed that Ukraine ‘tried to take’ him down. He told the three Amigos: ‘talk to Rudy.’”

Representative Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the committee, was hardly eager to hear testimony from the minority’s own witnesses.

“Welcome to Act II of the circus,” Nunes announced, referring to the afternoon session of the impeachment inquiry.

This is a developing story…