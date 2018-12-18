Trump Foundation to Dissolve Under Court’s Watch

New York Attorney General Barbara underwood notes that the Trump Organization made at least five $100,000 grants to groups in Iowa in the days immediately before the Feb. 1, 2016, Iowa caucuses.

MANHATTAN (CN) – The Trump Foundation has agreed to dissolve under the watchful eyes of a judge and New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood, papers made public Tuesday show.

Dated Dec. 11, the 3-page stipulation released by Underwood’s office today does not end the litigation initiated six months ago for alleged violations of state and federal law.

“Our petition detailed a shocking pattern of illegality involving the Trump Foundation – including unlawful coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing, and much more,” Underwood said in a statement Tuesday. “This amounted to the Trump Foundation functioning as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s business and political interests.”

Underwood emphasized that dissolution of the foundation was a key piece of the relief sought. “Under the terms, the Trump Foundation can only dissolve under judicial supervision – and it can only distribute its remaining charitable assets to reputable organizations approved by my office,” Underwood said.

As mandated by the stipulation, the Trump Foundation and Underwood must jointly submit a list of not-for-profit organizations to receive distributions within 30 days of Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Saliann Scarpulla’s signature.

Underwood may object to the distribution of funds if information is revealed that “negatively affects the suitability of such organizations to receive distribution of charitable assets in this matter,” the stipulation says.

Underwood touted the agreement as “an important victory for the rule of law, making clear that there is one set of rules for everyone.”

“We’ll continue to move our suit forward to ensure that the Trump Foundation and its directors are held to account for their clear and repeated violations of state and federal law,” she added.

The foundation’s attorney Alan Futerfas did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Earlier this month, Scarpulla rejected a bid by the Trump Foundation to dismiss Underwood’s lawsuit. The foundation had argued unsuccessfully that a state judge has no jurisdiction over a sitting president and that Underwood is biased against the president.

This story is developing…

