Trump Fires Mulvaney, Names Rep. Meadows Chief of Staff

(CN) – In a Friday night barrage of tweets, President Donald Trump announced Rep. Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney and making Meadows the fourth person to serve in the role during his administration.

“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump tweeted.

Trump did not explain the reason for the move, but said that Mulvaney would take on a new role as special envoy for Northern Ireland.

“I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland,” Trump added. “Thank you!”

Meadows, a stalwart Trump supporter, defended the president during his impeachment trial and acted as a bridge between House Republicans and Trump. Mulvaney, who had served as acting chief of staff for little more than a year, was embroiled in the Ukraine scandal that led to Trump’s impeachment.

The move for Mulvaney is yet another shift for the former Republican congressman. He originally started with the Trump administration as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before serving a short stint as acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

This is a developing story.