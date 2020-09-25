Trump Expected to Nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Fill Ginsburg Seat

Amy Coney Barrett, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge, speaks during the University of Notre Dame’s Law School commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/University of Notre Dame via AP)

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Donald Trump is expected to nominate U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, according to senior Republican sources.

CNN and CBS News reported Friday the sources warned Trump’s pick could change by the time he makes the announcement at the White House, but noted the expectation is for Barrett to be his selection.

Trump had reportedly said in 2018, when deciding who would replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, he was “saving” Barrett to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat if he had the opportunity to nominate her replacement.

A devout Catholic and member of the conservative legal advocacy group the Federalist Society, Barrett, 48, clerked for former Justice Antonin Scalia and graduated with honors from Notre Dame Law School in 1997.

She wrote for the school’s law review that year that Catholic judges are “morally precluded” from enforcing the death penalty. Barrett worked for the Washington firm Miller, Cassidy, Larroca & Lewin and remained with the firm when it merged with Baker Botts in 2001.

Barrett again highlighted her faith in 2017, when she was confirmed to the Seventh Circuit bench.

“But, I continue to stand and vehemently believe the core proposition of that article, which is that if there is ever a conflict between a judge’s personal conviction and that judge’s duty under the rule of law, that it is never, ever permissible for that judge to follow their personal convictions in the decision of a case, rather than what the law requires,” Barrett said.

The news comes hours after the conclusion of memorial services for Justice Ginsburg, who died at her Washington home a week ago. On Friday, Ginsburg became the first woman and Jewish-American to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol after lying in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday.

In an analysis of Trump’s potential picks, the New Civil Liberties Alliance — a nonprofit civil rights organization focused on protecting constitutional freedoms — notes Barrett has not written opinions challenging various administrative law issues or dealing with deference doctrines.

Trump has reportedly not interviewed any other judges for the position.

Democrats highlighted Barrett as extremely conservative during her 2017 Senate confirmation hearings, dissecting her published works from her time in academia. In written questions given to Barrett during one hearing, she was asked to elaborate what she meant when she wrote judges should not “try to align” the legal system with the church but “conform their own behavior to the church’s standard.”

Barrett said she was implying judges should live lives of example, through their faith.

Financial disclosure reports obtained Friday by Fix the Court — a group advocating for judicial transparency — note that at the end of last year, Barrett had up to $2.84 million in investments. In 2018 and 2019, she went on 10 trips funded by the Federalist Society and appears to own two homes valued nearly $600,000 combined.

Barrett also is staunchly opposed to the Affordable Care Act, writing in a 2017 article that the Supreme Court had illegitimately distorted the Constitution through its decisions in NFIB v. Sebelius and King v. Burwell. In those decisions, Chief Justice John Roberts had pushed the law “beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute,” she wrote.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham is expected to lay out a hearing schedule Saturday following Trump’s official announcement. The nominee is expected to meet with individual senators next week.

Senate Republicans have faced criticism since Ginsburg’s death for proclaiming they will move forward with Trump’s nominee during an election year. The decision is an about-face from 2016 when they stonewalled President Barack Obama’s nominee to the court, U.S. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland.

The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans, released a 60-second ad Friday highlighting the Republican senators who have agreed to push through Trump’s pick before Inauguration Day.

“The choice for Americans in this election could not be more clear,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, in a statement. “In their blind support of Donald Trump and his reelection, these senators are no longer hiding that their loyalty is to the Republican Party, not the American people.”