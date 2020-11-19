Trump Drops Challenge to Michigan Vote Certification

Wayne County Board of Canvassers Chair Monica Palmer, left, talks with Vice Chair Jonathan Kinloch before the board’s meeting in Detroit on Tuesday. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT (CN) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign voluntarily dismissed its federal lawsuit seeking to block certification of Michigan election results Thursday based on the inaccurate claim that officials in Detroit refused to certify the results.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers was initially deadlocked with a 2-2 vote Tuesday when Republicans Monica Palmer and William Hartmann balked at approving the results and claimed they did not add up correctly, especially in Detroit, but acquiesced when outrage grew from fellow canvassers as well as other observers.

But the pair reversed course late Wednesday and presented signed affidavits alleging they were pressured to change their votes.

“We deserve better — but more importantly, the American people deserve better — than to be forced to accept an outcome achieved through intimidation, deception, and threats of violence,” they said in a statement. “Wayne County voters need to have full confidence in this process.”

Tracy Wimmer, a spokeswoman for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, told the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday the process was completed and Palmer and Hartmann’s votes cannot be amended.

“There is no legal mechanism for them to rescind their vote,” she said. “Their job is done and the next step in the process is for the Board of State Canvassers to meet and certify.”

The Trump campaign’s Michigan-based lawyer Thor Hearn, however, disregarded the county’s certification in a notice of voluntary dismissal filed Thursday in the Western District of Michigan.

“The Wayne County board of county canvassers met and declined to certify the results of the presidential election,” the filing incorrectly states.

Rudy Giuliani, who has taken an increasingly visible role in President Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the election, released a statement that mirrored the mistaken belief that the Detroit-area results were not final.

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted,” he said.

This is a developing story…