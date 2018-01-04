Trump Disbands Voter Fraud Commission

(CN) – President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that he is dissolving his controversial Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, a body charged with investigating his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud during the 2016 election.

In a brief statement the president said, “Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry.

“Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive order to dissolve the Commission, and have asked the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues and determine next courses of action,” he added.

Trump created the bipartisan commission by executive order in May. The president has claimed, without evidence, that thousands of people voted illegally in the 2016 election, accounting for Democrat Hillary Clinton’s victory in the popular vote.

