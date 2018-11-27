Trump Disapproval Rating Increases Past Midterm Elections

(CN) – Six-in-10 Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling his job, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday.

President Trump’s disapproval rating has only been this high three other times in his presidency, including August 2017 after a woman was killed at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

His disapproval rating jumped 7 points in the span of a week.

The new high disapproval rating came at the same time President Trump said he would not punish Saudi Arabia after the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Just 38 percent of those polled approved of Trump’s job performance, a 5-point drop from the week before. During his nearly two years in office, the president’s approval rating has never topped 45 percent.

Gallup, which has conducted presidential approval polls since 1937, shows that President Trump has maintained one of the lowest job approval ratings average of any president at 39 percent.

While the predictable partisan split shows 86 percent of Republicans and 9 percent of Democrats approving of Trump’s performance, only 34 percent of independents approve of the job he’s doing.

The poll was conducted by telephone between Nov. 19-25 and surveyed 1,500 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.

