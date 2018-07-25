Trump Delays Proposed Putin Meeting in DC Until 2019

(CN) — President Donald Trump’s proposed Washington meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been delayed until 2019.

In a statement distributed by the White House Wednesday afternoon, National Security Adviser John Bolton said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is the reason for the delay.

“The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year,” Bolton said.

Last week the White House revealed Trump had directed Bolton to invite Putin to Washington for a meeting in the fall.

Since then several prominent Republicans have objected to the planned meeting and both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan said the Russian leader would not be invited to address Congress.

