Trump Defense Takes Center Stage on Day 4 of Impeachment Redux

In contrast to the emotional, visceral evidence laid out by House Democrats, the former president’s defense is expected to focus on procedure.

Razor wire tops the anti-scaling fence surrounding the permitter of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Returning to the podium for the first time since a widely panned first effort on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump’s defense team begin their rebuttal Friday to the case laid out by Democratic impeachment managers.

Though the team is allotted a total of 16 hours, they are not expected to spend more than three to four hours in oral arguments.

At the close of the Democrats’ case Thursday, Congressman Jamie Raskin, the lead of nine impeachment managers, warned the Senate jury that Trump’s lawyers would try to bog them down in already established procedure.

Issues like whether Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy is eligible to preside over the trial have already been decided, the Maryland Democrat emphasized.

After listening to the defense, lawmakers will have about four hours to submit questions in writing to Leahy, who will read them aloud for House managers and Trump’s defense to answer.

When former country prosecutor Bruce Castor first spoke for Trump’s defense during Tuesday’s proceedings, he previewed an argument that would forcefully denounce the violence and loss of life in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — the catalyst for making Trump the only U.S. president to be impeached twice.

House impeachment managers relied on reams of video footage of the insurrection over the course of their two-day presentation this week, showing the ferocity and viciousness of the former president’s supporters as they stormed the Capitol building in a five-hour attack that left five people dead.

Impeachment manager Diana DeGette played clips on Thursday from the perspective of rioters as their chant of “hang Mike Pence” reverberated through the chamber. Fellow managers David Cicilline and Joe Neguse showed soundless security camera footage from the Capitol, laden with images of supporters streaming into the building through multiple entryways and broken windows.

President Joe Biden, reluctant throughout his budding presidency to weigh in on his predecessor’s trial, even noted that the powerful video evidence might sway Republicans unwilling to convict Trump.

“I think the Senate has a very important job to complete, and my guess is some minds might have been changed but I don’t know,” Biden said Thursday.

Trump is hoping for a stronger showing from both attorneys after being reportedly frustrated with his team’s meandering performance on Tuesday.

Senior aides to House impeachment managers said in a conference call Friday they expected Trump’s team to ignore evidence presented during the first few days of trial and misrepresent the impeachment managers’ case. Those arguments were extraordinarily dangerous to America’s constitutional republic, they said.

“We shouldn’t kid ourselves about what these guys are saying,” one aide said. “They really believe that the logical conclusion of the law is that a president who has lost an election can incite mob violence, can direct his followers to ransack the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power, and that there is nothing that the United States Senate can do about it.”

From left, David Schoen, Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen, lawyers for former President Donald Trump, arrive at the Capitol on Thursday, the third day of the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Aides also noted they expect Castor and co-counsel David Schoen to completely ignore questions the Raskin asked Thursday, which included pondering why Trump had not immediately called for a stop to the attack or why, at no point, Trump had denounced the mob.

“I have no doubt that there will be very little substantive defense presented today presented by the defense because there is no defense,” an aide said.

That aide added: “We are confident that our position will remain as strong as it is today, and that at the end of this trial the senators will have no choice but to vote to convict and disqualify, and the House managers’ case will be a prevailing one.”

A two-thirds majority of the Senate is needed to convict Trump so that he may never again hold political office. This requires 17 Republicans to vote with Democrats — a mathematically unlikely scenario.

The trial is expected to continue into Saturday, although it is not clear when senators will vote to convict or acquit the president for incitement of insurrection. Trump is charged with a single article of impeachment, the high crime and misdemeanor of incitement of insurrection.

The trial was originally set to pause Friday evening so Trump’s attorney Schoen could observe the Sabbath. Schoen told reporters Thursday the trial could wrap as early as Saturday.

The Senate will convene at 12 p.m.

This story is developing…