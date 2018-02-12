Trump Daughter-in-Law Hospitalized After Mailed ‘Unidentified Substance’

MANHATTAN (CN) – A preliminary analysis of the mysterious white powder mailed Monday to Donald Trump Jr. indicates that the substance is not hazardous, New York City police said.

NYPD spokesman Lt. John Grimpel confirmed in an email that “a letter containing an unidentified substance was mailed to Donald Trump Jr. and opened by his wife.”

“She was taken to an area hospital,” Grimpel added.

Vanessa Trump called 911 after opening the letter addressed to her husband, and reported that she felt nauseous and started coughing, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed that the agency is investigating the incident with New York City authorities.

“This is an active investigation, and we cannot comment any further,” spokesman Jeffrey Adams said in a statement.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Like this: Like Loading...