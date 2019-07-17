Trump Continues Twitter Tirade After House Condemnation

WASHINGTON (CN) – The morning after the House passed a resolution condemning as racist President Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks against four Democratic congresswomen of color, Trump again took to his favorite social media platform Wednesday to rebuke the freshmen lawmakers and the resolution.

“‘In America, if you hate our Country, you are free to leave. The simple fact of the matter is, the four Congresswomen think that America is wicked in its origins, they think that America is even more wicked now, that we are all racist and evil,” the president tweeted, quoting Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana.

In his own words, Trump added, “The Democrats in Congress are getting nothing done, not on drug pricing, not on immigration, not on infrastructure, not on nothing! Sooo much opportunity, yet all they want to do is go ‘fishing.’ The American people are tired of the never ending Witch Hunt, they want results now!”

Wednesday marks the fourth consecutive day the president has voiced his frustration with four freshman congresswomen collectively dubbed “the squad.” Trump did not mention them by name, but has sparred with them over issues like immigration, a citizenship question being added to the 2020 census, and other policies.

“The squad” includes lhan Omar of Minnesota, who was born in Somalia but came to the U.S. at age 12 and is now an American citizen; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who is of Puerto Rican descent and was born in the Bronx; Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, a black congresswoman originally from Cincinnati; and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, a Muslim born in Detroit.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world, (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States… how our government is to be run,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

The resolution condemning the racist Twitter tirade passed 240-187 on Tuesday. All 187 votes against it were from Republican lawmakers, but four members of the GOP voted for it – Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Fred Upton of Michigan, Susan Brooks of Indiana and Will Hurd of Texas.

“So great to see how unified the Republican Party was on today’s vote concerning statements I made about four Democrat Congresswomen,” Trump tweeted Tuesday night. “If you really want to see the statements, look at the horrible things they said about our country, Israel and much more. They are now the top, most visible members of the House Democrats, who are now wedded to this bitterness and hate.”

The four lawmakers held a joint press conference Monday condemning the president’s comments, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduced the resolution and fast-tracked it to the Committee on Rules.

Contentious debate Tuesday led to two suspensions of the conversation on the bill, including for over an hour as Representative Doug Collins, R-Ga., moved to strike comments by Pelosi that called the president’s comments disgusting and racist.

The Jefferson Manual, which governs proceedings in Congress, specifically states that during debates, comments cannot mention racial discrimination by the president. The motion to strike Pelosi’s comments was defeated 232-190, but the dispute did not go unnoticed by Trump.

“This was the first time since 1984 that the Speaker of the House was ruled out of order and broke the rules of the house. Quite a day!” the president tweeted Tuesday night.