Trump Campaign Sues to Block Mailing of Ballots in New Jersey

A woman walks past a vote-by-mail drop box for the upcoming New Jersey primary election outside the Camden, N.J., Administration Building, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(CN) — President Trump’s reelection campaign brought a federal complaint late Tuesday night to stop New Jersey from mailing a ballot to everyone in the state.

“New Jersey has a sordid history of illegitimate elections,” the 37-page complaint alleges, going on to warn that universal mail-in voting will exacerbate fraud and create “a recipe for disaster.”

Represented by attorneys at Consovoy McCarthy, the campaign claims that the state legislature alone has the authority to change election rules. It calls New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s executive order “a direct usurpation of the legislature’s authority.”

This story is developing…