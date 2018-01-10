Trump Calls Court System ‘Broken and Unfair’

The government could appeal that ruling to a San Francisco-based appeals court — where the administration’s travel ban has run into legal problems.

In his latest tweet, Trump says “it just shows everyone how broken and unfair” the court system is when those opposed to his policies find they “almost always” win in that appeals court before eventually being reversed.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.