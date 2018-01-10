Courts Government National Politics 

Trump Calls Court System ‘Broken and Unfair’

, ,
 (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday lambasted the the U.S. court system, calling it “broken and unfair” in the wake of a federal judge in California temporarily blocking the administration from ending a program that protects certain young immigrants from deportation.

The government could appeal that ruling to a San Francisco-based appeals court — where the administration’s travel ban has run into legal problems.

In his latest tweet, Trump says “it just shows everyone how broken and unfair” the court system is when those opposed to his policies find they “almost always” win in that appeals court before eventually being reversed.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.

%d bloggers like this: